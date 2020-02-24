Huawei has launched the Mate Xs foldable phone, an upgraded version of the Mate X that went official last year. The Huawei Mate Xs improves upon its predecessor’s hinge mechanism, packs better thermal management hardware, and is powered by the new Kirin 990 5G SoC.

The rest of the design remains virtually unchanged. The Mate Xs runs Android 10 with the EMUI 10 custom skin on top. But this is a different flavor of Android, because it is based on the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core, and misses out on essential Google services like Gmail and Maps that come with the Google Mobile Services (GMS) core.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Huawei Mate Xs’ hardware:

8-inch FHD+ (2200 x 2480 pixels) foldable OLED display

Kirin 990 5G SoC

8GB RAM and 512GB storage

40-megapixel (f/1.8) main + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) wide-angle + 8-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto + ToF camera

4,500mAh battery with 55W Huawei SuperCharge support

The Huawei Mate Xs costs a bomb at €2,499 for its sole 8GB + 512GB variant, and will be available “globally” starting next month.

Source: Huawei