Huawei Mate Xs is the Mate X successor, and it arrives in March 2020

Huawei launched the foldable Mate X in China yesterday — going for about $2,400 — but at the event the company also took the opportunity to talk about the future. Apparently, the successor to the foldable smartphone will be called the Huawei Mate Xs, and it will arrive in March next year.

The Mate Xs will be an upgrade over the current model in that it will feature the new Kirin 990 5G SoC (there’s also a 4G version of the chip), the one powering the Mate 30-series flagships. The current Mate X does support 5G as well, but it’s thanks to the Balong 5000 5G modem. The Kirin 990 incorporates the modem inside the chip, in addition to being faster and more power efficient.

It is unknown what other changes Huawei is planning for the Mate Xs, but we can expect some slight tweaks, based on initial feedback.

