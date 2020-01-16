Author
HUAWEI is expected to unveil its second foldable smartphone, dubbed the Mate Xs, sometime in the first quarter of the year. Reports point to March, and talk about some cosmetic changes where the device will be actually smaller while maintaining the same display size.

Changes to the folding mechanism and hinges are also reported, in addition to other improvements to its overall durability.

The device is expected to run on the Kirin 990 chip, complete with 5G support, and is rumored to be cheaper than the current Mate X.

There’s chatter about another foldable smartphone from HUAWEI, coming in the second half of the year, but it’s unknown whether it will follow the same design principle as the Mate X and Mate Xs, or it will be a clamshell like the Motorola RAZR, or the upcoming Galaxy Bloom/Galaxy Z Flip.

Source: MyDrivers
Via: GSMArena

