Despite MWC 2020 getting canceled, Huawei has scheduled an event on February 24. It will take place as a virtual press conference. The company is expected to launch the Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone that was mentioned in 2019.

The Mate Xs comes equipped with the latest Kirin 990 chipset. It features an improved hinge design as well. The foldable phone is tipped to have support for 65W fast charging technology.

Huawei is also expected to introduce a new MateBook X Pro laptop, MatePad Pro 5G tablet, a smartwatch, and more.

“Immediately following the Livestream press conference, interactive demos will be on display for consumers to experience Huawei’s cutting-edge products,” the company noted.

