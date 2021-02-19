Huawei is all set to launch its next foldable device, the Huawei Mate X2 on Monday, February 22. The device will feature a new design language and will be vastly different from its predecessor. According to the official poster from Huawei, the Mate X2 will be an inward-foldable phone rather than featuring the outward-folding design found on the Mate X and Mate Xs. Leading up to the launch, most of the specifications and design details of the device have already leaked online. Here’s everything we know about the Huawei Mate X2 so far.

Vastly different from the Mate X

As mentioned above, the Huawei Mate X2 will be the exact opposite of the predecessor in terms of design. The device is tipped to feature an inward-folding display instead of an outward folding one found on the Mate X. These design rumors first started coming back in August 2020. Since then, Huawei has released a couple of teaser posters that hint at the presence of the new design language.

With the Mate X, Huawei had its display always exposed to the elements, hence prone to wear and tear. However, Samsung protected its foldable display and included a second, outer display. While Huawei took pride in its approach with the Mate X, it is now shifting to Samsung’s foldable approach.

According to the leaked renders, the Huawei Mate X2 would look like the Xperia 1 II with a pill-shaped punch hole when folded. It could come equipped with a dual front-facing camera setup. Moreover, we didn’t get to see any cameras lying on the inside when unfolded. Hence, the selfie shooters could only reside on the outer display and the inside could be a full-screen display without any notch or punch-hole distractions. The foldable display could be a BOE foldable panel.

The most powerful Huawei smartphone?

Huawei has already confirmed that the Mate X2 foldable will be powered by its Kirin 9000 SoC. The chipset is based on the 5nm process and employs a 1+3+4 tri-cluster core design. It could be the most powerful Huawei smartphone alongside the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro.

The Kirin 9000 SoC features a Cortex-A77 based prime core clocked at 3.13GHz, three high-performance Cortex-A77 based cores ticking at 2.54GHz, and three Cortex-A55 based efficiency cores running at 2.05GHz. Moreover, the graphics are managed by a 24-core Mali-G78 GPU. It also comes with an integrated cellular modem with support for Sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G bands.

Huawei Mate X2 Specifications

The Huawei Mate X2 is tipped to feature an 8.01-inch inward folding display with a resolution of 2,480×2,200 pixels. On the front might lie a 6.45-inch (2,270×1,160 pixels) OLED display. Under the hood, you’ll find the Kirin 9000 chipset. Surprisingly, it is rumored to run the dated Android 10 out of the box.

The device is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup. There could be a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP secondary lens. These could be accompanied by two 12MP and 8MP sensors. It might feature a 10x hybrid optical zoom. On the front, it could have a 16MP selfie shooter with a ToF sensor.

HUAWEI Mate X2 concept render based on patent diagrams (Credit: LetsGoDigital / Ben Geskin)

The Huawei Mate X2 is touted to pack a 4,400 mAh battery, which is most likely a two-cell unit – that will have support for 66W fast charging. Previously, TENAA listing has revealed that the device will feature a 120Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. It could come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.