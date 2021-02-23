Huawei unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the Mate X2 recently. The device features a new design language and is vastly different from its predecessor. It comes with an inward-foldable design rather than featuring the outward-folding design found on the Mate X. While it is an expensive phone, you don’t get features like wireless charging and a selfie shooter on the inside. Here are the other major differences between the two Huawei foldable in our Huawei Mate X2 vs Huawei Mate X: Specs comparison.

Huawei Mate X2 vs Huawei Mate X: Specs

Huawei Mate X2 Huawei Mate X Display Interior: 8″ OLED, 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate,

2480 x 2200 Pixels, 413 PPI



Exterior: 6.45″ OLED, 90Hz, 240Hz touch response rate,

2700 x 1160 Pixels, 456 PPI 8″ foldable OLED

2200 x 2480 pixels

(~414 ppi density)

60Hz Processor Kirin 9000 (5nm) Kirin 980 (7nm) RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB / 512GB 512GB Cameras Rear:

50 MP Ultra Vision Camera

(Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS)

16 MP Cine Camera

(Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture)

12 MP Telephoto Camera

(3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS)

8 MP SuperZoom Camera

(10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS), support AF



Front:

16 MP Selfie Camera

(Wide Angle, f/2.2) Main:

40MP primary

(f/1.8, 27mm, 1/1.7″, PDAF)

8MP telephoto

(f/2.4, 52mm, 2x optical zoom)

16MP ultra-wide-angle

(f/2.2, 17mm) Battery 4500mAh with 55W fast charging 4500mAh with 55W fast charging Weight 295 grams 295 grams

Design and Display: Vastly different

As mentioned above, the Huawei Mate X2 is the exact opposite of the predecessor in terms of design. The device features an inward-folding display instead of an outward folding one found on the Mate X. With the latter, Huawei had its display always exposed to the elements, hence prone to wear and tear. However, Samsung protected its foldable display and included a second, outer display. Now, the Chinese company has shifted to Samsung’s foldable approach. The Mate X2 uses a glass front, glass back and aluminum frame, whereas theMate X uses a plastic front, and aluminum back and frame.

The Huawei Mate X2 features an 8-inch foldable inner OLED display, which comes with a 2480 x 2200 pixel resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate at 413 PPI. There is a 6.45-inch outer display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2700 x 1160 pixel resolution, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate at 456 PPI. On the other hand, the HUAWEI Mate X comes equipped with a single 8-inch display that can be folded to form a 6.6-inch display. You get a 2200 x 2480 pixel resolution at 414 PPI when unfolded.

Performance and Battery

The Huawei Mate X2 foldable is powered by its Kirin 9000 SoC (based on 5nm process). The chipset is based on the 5nm process and employs a 1+3+4 tri-cluster core design. It is the most powerful Huawei smartphone alongside the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro.

The Kirin 9000 SoC features a Cortex-A77 based prime core clocked at 3.13GHz, three high-performance Cortex-A77 based cores ticking at 2.54GHz, and three Cortex-A55 based efficiency cores running at 2.05GHz. Moreover, the graphics are managed by a 24-core Mali-G78 GPU. On the other hand, the Huawei Mate X is powered by the Kirin 980 SoC based on the 7nm process. Both the devices pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging.

Cameras: The Mate X2 takes the cake

The HUAWEI Mate X2 sports a quad rear camera setup. There is a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) primary camera. It is accompanied by a 16MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture), a 12MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS), and an 8MP SuperZoom Camera (10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS) that supports AF. The camera features include Story Creator, Tracking Shot, Steady Shot, Audio Zoom, High-res, Time-Lapse, Ultra Wide Angle Lens, among others. On the front, lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

In contrast, you get a triple rear camera setup on the Mate X. It sports a 40MP primary camera (f/1.8, 27mm, 1/1.7″, PDAF), which is accompanied by an 8MP telephoto lens (f/2.4, 52mm, 2x optical zoom), and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter (f/2.2, 17mm). You also get a TOF 3D camera.

Huawei Mate X2 vs Huawei Mate X: Price

The Huawei Mate X2 starts at 17,999 Yuan (~USD 2,775) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and 18,999 Yuan (~USD 2,939) for the 512GB model. On the other hand, the Mate X 16,999 yuan (a little over $2,400).