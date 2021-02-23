huawei mate x2 vs huawei mate xs

HUAWEI is back with a new foldable – the Mate X2. And boy, is this some return to form. Unlike the Mate Xs, which was just a minor refresh, the HUAWEI Mate X2 takes a whole new approach when it comes to the company’s foldable device design philosophy, and comes equipped with some seriously impressive internals which make it arguably the most powerful foldable phone in the market right now. Wondering about all the changes HUAWEI has made this generation compared to the Mate Xs? Have a look:

Design: A new chapter starts with HUAWEI Mate X2

Unlike the HUAWEI Mate Xs that had an outward folding design based on a single foldable panel, the HUAWEI Mate X2 takes some inspiration from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold2 and comes rocking an inward-folding design with a dual-display approach. The metallic chassis is still there, but the asymmetrically folding display is gone in a favor of a symmetrical folding design language with minimal gap between the two halves when the device is folded.

HUAWEI Mate X2

The weird ridge housing the camera lenses is also gone in favor of a more uniform device profile. HUAWEI is also jazzing things up a little bit this year. The HUAWEI Mate X2 comes in a choice of four colors – Crystal Blue, Crystal Pink, White, and Black. In comparison, the HUAWEI Mate Xs was only available in a single Interstellar Blue shade.

HUAWEI Mate X2HUAWEI Mate Xs
DisplayCover Display
6.45-inch OLED
2480 x 2200 pixels
90Hz refresh rate
413 ppi pixel density

Inner Display
8-inch OLED

2700 x 1160 Pixels
90Hz refresh rate
456 ppi pixel density		Folded State
6.6-inch OLED
2480 x 1148 pixels
60Hz refresh rate

Unfolded state
8-inch OLED
2480 x 2200 pixels
60Hz refresh rate
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 9000HUAWEI Kirin 990
RAM8GB 8GB
Storage256GB / 512GB 512GB
Rear Cameras50 MP Ultra Vision Camera
(Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS)
16 MP Cine Camera
(Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture)
12 MP Telephoto Camera
(3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS)
8 MP SuperZoom Camera
(10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS)		40 MP (Wide Angle Lens,
f/1.8 aperture)
16 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens,
f/2.2 aperture)
16 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens,
f/2.2 aperture)
HUAWEI Time-of-Flight (TOF) C
amera
Front Cameras16 MP Selfie Camera
(Wide Angle, f/2.2)

NO inner display camera		Rear cameras doubles as the
selfie camera
Battery4500 mAh
55W fast charging		4500mAh
55W fast charging
WeightApprox. 295 gramsApprox. 300 grams
ColorsCrystal Blue,Crystal Pink,White,BlackInterstellar Blue

Display: A stark upgrade

HUAWEI Mate Xs

As mentioned above, the HUAWEI Mate Xs had a single foldable OLED panel that measured 8-inches diagonally and offered a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. When folded, it offered a screen real estate of 6.6-inch on the dominant half with a resolution of 2480 x 1148 pixels.

The HUAWEI Mate X2, on the other hand, features a 6.45-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED cover display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. Then there is the 8-inch foldable (2480 x 2200 pixels) cover display. Notably, both the panels offer a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother viewing experience. It is worth noting here that there is no selfie camera on the inner foldable panel.

Internals: HUAWEI Mate X2 brings some notable upgrades

Huawei Mate X2

The HUAWEI Mate Xs came equipped with the Kirin 990 SoC based on the 7nm process, ticking alongside 8 gigs of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage that could further be expanded via an NM card by another 256GB. A 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging kept the lights on. Graphics are handled by a 16-core Mali-G76 GPU on this one.

Coming to its successor, the HUAWEI Mate X2 makes the jump to the 5nm-based Kirin 9000 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of onboard storage. However, there is no scope for further storage expansion. Battery capacity remains unchanged at 4,500mAh with an identical 55W fast charging support. However, support for wireless charging is still missing. The graphics chops of the HUAWEI Mate X2 receive a big boost with a 24-core Mali-G78 GPU.

Cameras: HUAWEI Mate X2 truly shines here

HUAWEI Mate Xs

HUAWEI equipped the Mate Xs with a trio of cameras – a 40MP primary sensor + a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 8MP telephoto shooter – sitting alongside a ToF camera. These three snappers doubled as the selfie camera hardware as well.

On the HUAWEI Mate X2, you’ll find an upgraded 50MP primary camera assisted by a 16MP Cine camera. There are two telephoto cameras this time around – a 12MP shooter with 3x optical zoom output and an 8MP SuperZoom periscope-style telephoto lens with an impressive 10x optical zoom range. There’s a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera on the outer cover display as well.

Pricing

HUAWEI Mate X2

Despite all the upgrades that arrive with its latest foldable, HUAWEI hasn’t actually raised the price accordingly. While that is definitely good news, the asking price is still far beyond the reach of many. The HUAWEI Mate Xs made its way to the European market priced at €2,499. As for the HUAWEI Mate X2, it comes with a price tag of CNY 17,999 (~ $2,780) for the lower-end 256GB storage variant, while the model with 512GB of onboard storage will cost you CNY 18,999 (~ $2,940) in China at the moment.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
