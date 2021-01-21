Huawei is working on the successor of its foldable Mate X. The company is tipped to change the design language for the upcoming Mate X2. The smartphone is said to be an inward-folding device instead of an outward-folding smartphone. Hence, it is likely to feature two displays – one on the front when the device is folded and the second, main screen. The phone was also spotted on TENAA a few months ago, and the new leak suggests that the foldable phone may be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC. It could come with 10x hybrid optical zoom.

The development comes from tipster Digital Chat Station (translated), who has leaked key specifications of the Huawei Mate X2 on Weibo. They mention that the company is ditching the outward-folding design in favor of the Galaxy Fold-like inward folding design. As for dimensions, the Huawei Mate X2 is tipped to measure 161.8×14.8×8.2mm and weigh about 295 grams.

The phone is tipped to feature an 8.01-inch (2,480×2,200 pixels) inward folding display. There is also a secondary 6.45-inch (2,270×1,160 pixels) display. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC. Surprisingly, it is rumored to run the dated Android 10 out of the box.

The Huawei Mate X2 might sport a quad rear camera setup. There could be a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP secondary lens. These could be accompanied by two 12MP and 8MP sensors. It is also tipped to feature 10x hybrid optical zoom. On the front might lie a 16MP selfie shooter. As for the battery capacity, the Huawei Mate X2 is tipped to pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Previously, TENAA listing has revealed that the Mate X2 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. It could come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an OLED display.