Huawei has launched its foldable Mate X2. The device features a new design language that is vastly different from its predecessor. It comes with an inward-folding design rather than featuring the outward-folding design found on the Mate X and Mate Xs. It features flagship specifications, and there is no camera on the inner display, which makes it a full-screen display. There is no notch or hindering substance on the inside when compared to the punch-hole cutout on the front.

Huawei Mate X2 back

The Huawei Mate X2 features an 8-inch foldable inner OLED display, which comes with a 2480 x 2200 pixel resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate at 413 PPI. There is a 6.45-inch outer display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2700 x 1160 pixel resolution, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate at 456 PPI. The smartphone is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9000 SoC, which is paired with a 24-core Mali-G78 GPU. It runs EMUI 11.0 that is based on Android 10 out of the box. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB / 512GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the Mate X2 sports a quad rear camera setup led by a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) primary camera. It is accompanied by a 16MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture), a 12MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS), and an 8MP SuperZoom Camera (10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS) that supports AF. The camera features include Story Creator, Tracking Shot, Steady Shot, Audio Zoom, High-res, Time-Lapse, Ultra Wide Angle Lens, among others. On the front, lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Huawei Mate X2 packs a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 55W fast charging. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The device starts at 17,999 Yuan (~USD 2,775) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 18,999 Yuan (~USD 2,939) for the 512GB model.

DisplayInterior: 8″ OLED, 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate,
2480 x 2200 Pixels, 413 PPI

Exterior: 6.45″ OLED, 90Hz, 240Hz touch response rate,
2700 x 1160 Pixels, 456 PPI
ProcessorKirin 900
RAM8GB
Storage256GB / 512GB
CamerasRear:
50 MP Ultra Vision Camera 
(Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS)
16 MP Cine Camera 
(Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture)
12 MP Telephoto Camera 
(3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS)
8 MP SuperZoom Camera 
(10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS), support AF

Front:
16 MP Selfie Camera 
(Wide Angle, f/2.2)
Battery4500mAh with 55W fast charging
Weight295 grams



