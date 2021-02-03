The big reveal finally happens later this month. HUAWEI has officially announced that its next foldable phone – the HUAWEI Mate X2 – will make its grand debut on February 22 in China. As per the teaser image shared by the official HUAWEI Weibo handle, the company is finally taking a different approach towards the foldable form factor – ditching the outward-folding design in favor of an inward-folding approach similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and its successor.

5nm-based Kirin 9000 SoC, quad rear cameras, and a fresh design

So far, the two foldables launched by the Chinese electronics giant – HUAWEI Mate X and the Mate Xs – have had a single foldable panel with an outward folding design. However, a couple of patent filings by the company hinted that a design makeover was coming. As per concepts based on the patent diagrams, the HUAWEI Mate X2 will look a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but might take a different approach when it comes to the placement of selfie cameras and design of the cover display.

As per previous leaks, the HUAWEI Mate X2 will draw power from the Kirin 9000 SoC based on the 5nm process – possibly the last smartphone SoC from the HiSilicon Kirin brand. The phone will reportedly come equipped with an 8.01-inch (2,480×2,200 pixels) inner foldable display, while the cover display will measure 6.45-inch (of 2,270×1,160 pixels) and will flaunt a pill-shaped hole-punch housing two front cameras.

HUAWEI Mate X2 concept render based on patent diagrams (Credit: LetsGoDigital / Ben Geskin)



Price will likely be north of $2000, but overseas availability is doubtful

In the imaging department, HUAWEI will reportedly equip the Mate X2 with a quad camera setup that includes a 50MP primary snapper, sitting alongside 16MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors. The highly-anticipated HUAWEI foldable will reportedly come equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery – most like a two-cell unit – that will bring support for 66W fast charging to the table.

So far, the leak arena has been silent about an asking price, but if the pricing of its predecessor is any indication, the HUAWEI Mate X2 will easily cost north of $2000. But due to the whole ‘No Google Play services’ access fiasco due to US trade sanctions, HUAWEI might decide against launching the Mate X2 in overseas markets.