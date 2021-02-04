Huawei is all set to introduce its next foldable device, the Mate X2. The company has already confirmed that it will launch the phone on February 22 in China. This time around, the successor will be vastly different from its predecessor. According to the official poster from Huawei, the Mate X2 will be an inward-foldable phone rather than featuring the outward-folding design found on the Mate X and Mate Xs. Now, a new render of the phone has surfaced online.

The render, which can be seen in the featured image of the article was shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo. It suggests a Galaxy Z Fold 2-like design. However, there is no camera to be found on the inner display once the phone is unfolded. It is a notch-less and punch-hole-less display. When folded, it looks like the Xperia 1 II with a pill-shaped punch hole. It seems to feature a 21:9 aspect ratio on the outer display. It could come equipped with a 6.45-inch (of 2,270×1,160 pixels) outer display and an 8.01-inch (2,480×2,200 pixels) inner foldable display.

HUAWEI Mate X2 concept render based on patent diagrams (Credit: LetsGoDigital / Ben Geskin)

The latest leak is similar to the renders shared by LetsGoDigital with Ben Geskin earlier. The Huawei Mate X2 foldable is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary camera. It could be accompanied by 16MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors. The foldable might pack a 4,400 mAh battery, which is most likely a two-cell unit – that will have support for 66W fast charging.

Huawei has already confirmed that the Mate X2 foldable will be powered by its Kirin 9000 SoC, which is based on the 5nm process and employs a 1+3+4 tri-cluster core design. The upcoming phone is likely to cost north of $2000.