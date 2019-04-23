Despite rumors, Huawei Mate X won’t be delayed like the Galaxy Fold

After reports surfaced yesterday, officially confirmed later by Samsung, that the Galaxy Fold launch will be delayed due to display issues, rumors started suggesting that its main competitor, the Huawei Mate X, might see an even longer delay. These suggested that the Chinese foldable device’s launch will be postponed until September.

Unnamed sources inside Huawei have responded and denied any plans to postpone the Huawei Mate X. According to the report, the world’s fastest foldable 5G smartphone is still on track for a June launch.

While Samsung criticized Huawei’s out-folding approach, and stood by the Galaxy Fold, Huawei admitted that it had a version in mind which in-folded like Samsung’s device, but it canceled it. While the technology is still in its infancy, Huawei has a great opportunity to prove Samsung and the world wrong, by making sure its launch, and initial feedback, is flawless, avoiding any incidents like the ones the Galaxy Fold is involved in.