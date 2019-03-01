Huawei Mate X: Late Techs or Latex? ft. Nicole Scott, Adam Conway | #PNWeekly 347

It’s the busiest Mobile World Congress we’ve had in several years! And we’ve had over two dozen phones from Energizer, the battery maker with a bunny as a mascot, an LG phone that makes you play puppeteer and plenty of jumping between halls at the Fira Gran Via.

But of course, we have to talk about another folding phone: the Huawei Mate X. We’ve got Nicole Scott of Mobile Geeks and Adam Conway on to talk about that and our favorite things from this show on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly.

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 11am Eastern on Feburary 27 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Hosts

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Nicole Scott (Mobile Geeks)

Jaime Rivera

Adam Conway (XDA-Developers)

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

Our favorite things from MWC 2019?

