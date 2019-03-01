Android

Huawei Mate X: Late Techs or Latex? ft. Nicole Scott, Adam Conway | #PNWeekly 347

Contents

It’s the busiest Mobile World Congress we’ve had in several years! And we’ve had over two dozen phones from Energizer, the battery maker with a bunny as a mascot, an LG phone that makes you play puppeteer and plenty of jumping between halls at the Fira Gran Via.

But of course, we have to talk about another folding phone: the Huawei Mate X. We’ve got Nicole Scott of Mobile Geeks and Adam Conway on to talk about that and our favorite things from this show on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly.

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 11am Eastern on Feburary 27 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through AppleGoogleSpotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Hosts

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Nicole Scott (Mobile Geeks)

Jaime Rivera

Adam Conway (XDA-Developers)

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

Our favorite things from MWC 2019?

Music provided by Argofox:
Minerva – Bloom
youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Huawei, Mate X, MWC, MWC 2019, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.