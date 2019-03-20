€2,299 foldable Huawei Mate X may head to India

For India’s super rich, they’ll soon be able to splash out for a fantastic foldable 5G smartphone. Huawei has announced that it will be introducing the €2,299 Mate X from the middle of this year.

With three Leica-endorsed cameras, a 4,500mAh battery and two displays — one of them unfolding into an 8-inch pad — we can presume the company has sunk plenty of money into research and development with this device.

But would it make sense to bring it to the world’s second-largest country by population? Per capita income grew 9 percent to Rs. 1,13,000 last fiscal year, but consumers would have to save more than 19 months of income without spending any of it to purchase a Mate X.

FoneArena took a statement from Wally Yang, Huawei’s senior product marketing director for its consumer business:

India is an important market for us and we have been consistently investing and expanding our footprint in the market. We are focused on delivering the user experiences that defines the future of smartphone in the smart era. The unveiling of the HUAWEI Mate X was the first key for consumers to open the door to 5G smart living. As the leader of the 5G era, we are bringing an inspired, intelligent experience to global consumers in every aspect of their lives. We want our customers here to witness Huawei’s global 5G technological strength, and experience this technology marvel.

The company’s first 5G phone will be quite inaccessible at nearly 2 lakh, but that’s Huawei’s challenge to overcome in the market.