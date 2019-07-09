Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone posters hint nearing launch

Huawei has repeatedly said that the Mate X will be launched in September, due to additional testing of the device, and the slower than expected roll-out of 5G services worldwide. An official company presentation slide also backs up the launch date, but it looks like Huawei is already preparing its marketing material to promote the foldable smartphone.

What you see below are posters building the anticipation for the Huawei Mate X, on display in China, and posted to Weibo. While no date is being mentioned on the posters, they could very well indicate a nearing launch, especially if it’s a local Chinese debut for the phone. On its home market, Huawei could launch the Mate X earlier than the planned September international launch, at least indicating that the device is ready for prime time.

Huawei might also feel the pressure from Samsung, as the Korean company is rumored to announce its second foldable smartphone before Huawei’s first makes it to the market.