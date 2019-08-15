Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone delayed again, looks like November

Even though the roadmap strongly suggested September, and posters are already in place promoting the device, the Huawei Mate X looks to have been delayed once again, according to recent reports. Initially delayed because Huawei didn’t want to pull a Samsung (with its Galaxy Fold delays), but later blaming it on slow 5G roll-out (as the Mate X, unlike the Galaxy Fold, is a 5G smartphone), September looked to be set in stone, as multiple executives confirmed it.

“Before the end of 2019” is what the company is now telling the media when it comes to the launch of the Mate X. There’s no official wording on the reasons behind the delay, but it looks like, with its own delays, the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be the first foldable smartphone commercially available.

The same report talks about the successor to the Mate X, which could come as early as next year, and would potentially feature even more screens. For now, we’d be glad to see the original Mate X, announced in February, make it to the shelves finally.