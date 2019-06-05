The leading Android smartphone manufacturers, Samsung and Huawei, are battling it out in the foldable smartphone department. They have both launched their products a couple of days apart, the Huawei Mate X, and the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

While the Galaxy Fold’s immediate future is still unknown, as Samsung is trying hard to fix issues that lead to breaking the device, the Huawei Mate X has just recorded, in China, download speeds of 1Gbps, and the uploads of around 100Mbps.

The phone will become available this month in China, with other markets soon joining the party, and, while Huawei is facing international difficulties both in 5G network infrastructure and its smartphone business, it managed to beat Samsung to the market with its first 5G-capable foldable device.