Upcoming Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone leaked

The ink hasn’t even dried on Samsung Galaxy Fold headlines, and we’re writing about its main competitor already. Samsung insisted in launching the foldable phone ahead of any of its competitors for bragging rights and world’s first titles, but looks like the company that wants to dethrone it might have a better foldable smartphone solution.

Huawei trademarked the Mate X moniker one year ago, and it looks like it will use it to define its own foldable phone. We knew it was coming, as the P30 line-up is only happening in March, and also, CEO Richard Yu took every opportutinty he had to tease it.

“World’s fastest foldable 5G phone” is the tagline Huawei will use to promote the phone. Opposed to Samsung’s version of it, this will be fold-out design. As the poster suggests, the phone will be featuring a single display, and not two like in the case of Samsung, which will fold out. The display will wrap around the fold and will probably be usable on both the front and back.

There’s a thicker portion on one side, which will probably act like a hold or grab-handle, featuring the Huawei branding, cameras, and probably other hardware. We’re also spotting what appears to be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on that part, or just a power button, and rockers. When folded out, the screen will become flush with the protuberance.

Huawei’s event happens Sunday at 2PM Barcelona time (8AM ET), and it already looks like the Chinese company is getting ready to rain on Samsung’s parade.