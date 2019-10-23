Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone launches in China

After an eight month wait, the Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone, introduced at this year’s MWC 2019, is finally launching in China. All recent signs were pointing towards an imminent launch, as brief unboxings started to pop up online. Earlier reports were suggesting that the foldable is still on track for an October launch, and they were spot on.

Pre-sales have already kicked off in China for the Huawei Mate X, which is not only foldable, but also 5G capable. The company announced the launch of its foldable smartphone on its Weibo account, Reuters reports.

As for the phone itself, it is powered by Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, paired with the Balong 5000 modem for 5G. Its 4,500mAh battery can be charged to 85 percent in half an hour, thanks to 55W fast charging. The screen is 8-inches in diagonal when unfolded, and 6.6-inches on the front when folded, with the 6.38-inch part of the panel being folded back.

The phone ships in China on November 15, and goes for 16,999 yuan, which is roughly $2,400. You get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for this price..

On a side-note, He Gang, head of Huawei’s mobile phone division, said that the company managed to exceed 200 million smartphones sold worldwide. The milestone was reached 64 days earlier than in 2018, being yet another proof that the company continues to grow despite speedbumps.