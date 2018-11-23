Android

Huawei Mate Flex, Galaxy Note 9 camera issues | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei has just trademarked some names for its upcoming foldable smartphone. Some Galaxy Note 9 phones are having trouble with the camera crashing but Samsung should be fixing it soon. New screen protectors for the Galaxy S10 hint a nearly bezel-less display. Instagram will be doing a refresh to the app’s UI in the following days to clean it up. We end today’s show with Black Friday deals from Google to Metro by T-Mobile.


