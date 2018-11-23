Huawei Mate Flex, Galaxy Note 9 camera issues | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei has just trademarked some names for its upcoming foldable smartphone. Some Galaxy Note 9 phones are having trouble with the camera crashing but Samsung should be fixing it soon. New screen protectors for the Galaxy S10 hint a nearly bezel-less display. Instagram will be doing a refresh to the app’s UI in the following days to clean it up. We end today’s show with Black Friday deals from Google to Metro by T-Mobile.
- Huawei is getting trademark names ready for its foldable device
- The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is having camera issues
- A new Samsung Galaxy S10 protector leak shows almost no bezels
- Instagram announces user interface changes
- Samsung’s Black Friday deals begin November 16
- Google’s Black Friday deals including up to $200 off a Pixel 3 phone
- Apple’s Black Friday deals coming… Friday
