HUAWEI is indeed not in the position it used to be since the US ban. The company has reportedly shifted to ‘survival’ mode, and the situation has only gotten worse since it was accused of planting a data backdoor. Like its P50 was delayed by four months, HUAWEI Mate 50 is also said to be not coming anytime soon and will seemingly be delayed to 2022.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claims that HUAWEI will launch the Mate 50 series sometime next year. He claims that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898, however, the phone will lack 5G. The tipster claims Mate 50 will come in an LTE-only version. He says that the phone will come with SM8425 SoC, which is the rumored name for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 chipset. The phone is also rumored to come with an LTPO panel — the display panel found in Apple’s latest iPhone 13 series.

Snapdragon 898 will reportedly be one of the first chipsets to be manufactured on the 4nm node fabrication process. It will be mass-produced by Samsung and will have a three-cluster design. The rumored CPU configuration of the 898 is one 3.0GHz Cortex X2 large core, three 2.5GHz Cortex A78 large cores, and four 1.79GHz Cortex A55 small cores.

Via: GSMArena