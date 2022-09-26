HUAWEI announced the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro in October, 2020. Since then, the company hasn’t unveiled any Mate-branded device, and it seemed like HUAWEI has completely given up on the lineup. As it turns out, HUAWEI hasn’t given up on the Mate series of devices, and it has just announced the brand-new Mate 50 series, consisting of the HUAWEI Mate 50, and the Mate 50 Pro flagships.

The new HUAWEI Mate 50 series marks the tenth anniversary of the launch of the first Mate smartphones. The new flagships pack a better, brighter display and are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 4G chipsets, supporting 66W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. There are a lot of improvements internally, but the exterior design is still undeniably HUAWEI. The Mate 50 Pro borrows a lot from the Mate 40 Pro, but it also has a few tweaks to make it look fresh and modern, and we welcome those changes.

Pricing & Availability

HUAWEI hasn’t shared much information about the standard Mate 50, but it shared that the higher-end Mate 50 Pro (8/256GB) will be available in Black and Silver colors starting at €1,299. The Leather Orange color will be unique for the 8/512GB Mate 50 Pro, retailing for €1,399 in Europe.

Specifications

In a typical HUAWEI fashion, there are only a few small differences between the HUAWEI Mate 50 and the Mate 50 Pro. Still, it’s enough to make people consider spending a bit of extra money on the higher model.

For starters, the Mate 50 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The Mate 50 Pro sports a 6.74-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and the same 300Hz touch sampling rate. Both panels support the P3 Wide Color Gamut, and can display more than a billion colors.

It’s worth noting that the display is slightly curved on the front of the Mate 50 Pro, and it’s protected by the Kunlun Glass. HUAWEI says that the glass panel has been verified by the five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS. We don’t have any information about the scratch resistance levels, but it should be competitive with other technologies on the market.

The two devices are also IP68 certified, which means they can withstand water and dust. The Mate 50 Pro is slightly narrower than the standard Mate 50 but slightly taller and thicker. It also weighs a mere 3 grams more than the vanilla Mate 50.

Under the hood, the two devices are equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 4G chipset, which means that these devices are still unable to take advantage of any 5G speeds. Both models have 8GB of RAM and 256/512GB of expandable storage. The international units will also run EMUI 13, instead of the new Harmony OS 3.0 software.

Cameras

Both devices feature a 50MP f/1.4-f/4.0 primary sensor with PDAF, Laser autofocus, and Optical Image Stabilization. There’s also a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor. The only difference lies in the periscope sensor. The HUAWEI Mate 50 features a 12MP f/3.4 periscope telephoto sensor capable of 5x optical zoom, and it also sports OIS. On the other hand, the HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro comes equipped with a larger 64MP f/3.5 periscope telephoto sensor.

They also share the same 13MP f/2.4 selfie camera on the front with a gesture sensor, but only the Mate 50 Pro benefits from the additional 3D ToF camera that lets users safely unlock the device. There’s also an under-display optical fingerprint sensor on the two devices.

Battery & Charging

The HUAWEI Mate 50 packs a 4,460 mAh battery, while the Mate 50 Pro packs a more prominent, 4,700 mAh cell inside. HUAWEI has always been a market leader when it comes to providing fast charging for its devices, and both the Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro support 66W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and even 5W reverse wireless charging.

Welcome back, Mate!

It’s been a while since we saw the Mate series on the market, and we’re glad to see them in this refresh. While HUAWEI has gone through a few rough phases in the past few years, it’s still great to see that the company is still keeping up with its devices, supporting existing ones, and releasing new smartphones.

While the new HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro might not be full of cutting-edge new technologies, it sports the latest and most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC and has a respectable amount of storage and memory, not to mention a beautiful 6.74-inch OLED display. We look forward to getting our hands on one of the units, testing the cameras out in the wild, and hoping to see some enhanced photo and video quality.