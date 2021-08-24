Huawei launched the P50 series at the end of July, and it’s now preparing for the new flagship series – the Huawei Mate 50. We haven’t heard too much about the Mate series, but a new patent has come to light that reveals what we could be expecting.

According to Lets Go Digital (via GSMArena), Huawei will unveil an Arc display with ultra-curved sides and support multiple touch functionalities and support volume control and other essential features.

As you can see on the images above, the patent reveals that the screen could be used for shoulder trigger buttons – most helpful in shooting and fps games. It could also be used to display notifications such as messages and used for a wide variety of other tasks too. It looks similar to the Edge features that are built into the Samsung Galaxy flagship series, with a new take that could potentially make it more useful.

The new patents were filed back in March 2019, so Huawei has had a long time working on prototypes and finalizing a design for the Mate series, although we have no information about if the company managed to get it done. We saw the Mate 30 series with volume rockers built into the device, although a double-tap was required to activate the virtual controls for the sound.

We also have a video render of the upcoming Mate 50 series that shows off the new Arc display and the new features. Do keep in mind that these are concept images and renders, and the final design will very likely be different from these, so take it with a grain of salt. We are yet to see any leaked images or renders of the Huawei Mate 50 series.

What are your thoughts about the new Arc display? Would you be interested in buying the Mate 50 if it came with these new features? Let us know in the comments!