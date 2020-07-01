Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Selfie cameras have come a long way since they first appeared in the front panel of a smartphone. We have seen them arrive in notches, in hole-punch cut-outs, and we even say a few with their own mechanical system that made them rise to action when needed. However, we may soon get under-display selfie cameras, just not in the Huawei Mate 40.

A new Huawei Mate 40 is on the way, and rumors suggested that it would be the first device to include an under-display selfie camera developed by Visionox. Unfortunately for Huawei fans, that won’t be the case. Digital Chat Station claims he has seen the device in person, and he’s even seld an engineering sample of the phone, which doesn’t include an under-display camera. He didn’t give further details, so we still don’t know if we will get a notch or a punch-hole display.

Source GSM Arena

Via Weibo

