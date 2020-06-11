Porsche Design Mate 30 RS

HUAWEI launches two flagship devices each year, the P series in the first half and the Mate series in the second half. We are six months into 2020 and it is time for Mate 40 rumors to start trickling in.

To recall, HUAWEI launched the Kirin 990 5G chipset alongside the Mare 30 in September last year. And we are expecting it to unveil its 2020 flagship SoC, the Kirin 1000 with the Mate 40. It is said to be based on 5nm process and it is being built by TSMC. Kirin 1000 rumors have revealed that it has a “Baltimore” codename.

The HUAWEI Mate 40 could be launched in October. According to a tipster, HUAWEI is expected to ship around 8 million Mate 40 units by the last quarter of this year.

Source: Weibo

