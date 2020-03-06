HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro is yet to complete even half a year since its launch, but rumours about its successor have already started swirling around. A new report now says that the HUAWEI Mate 40 will bring a 50% performance boost over its predecessor.

This surge in processing power will come courtesy of the upcoming Kirin 1020 SoC that will succeed the Kirin 990 packed inside the Mate 30 Pro. Kirin 1020 will reportedly be based on the 5nm process, while the Kirin 990 is built upon the 7nm+ EUV process.

HUAWEI’s next in-house Kirin chipset will reportedly opt for the ARM Cortex–A78 cores, a generational gap compared to Cortex–A76 cores inside the Kirin 990. But so far, we are yet to come across any official information from HUAWEI regarding the impending arrival of a new flagship Kirin chipset.

Source: MyDrivers