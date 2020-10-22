Within 10 days of Apple’s iPhone 12 going official, HUAWEI has released its flagship Mate 40 series. Both the devices come with some excellent hardware, new camera features, industry-leading SoCs, and more. It is time to put the vanilla models up against each other. Hence, here is a Mate 40 vs iPhone 12 specs comparison.

Mate 40 vs iPhone 12: Display and Design

The latest HUAWEI smartphone, Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch Flex OLED display with a 2376 x 1080-pixel resolution and 68-degree curved display. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response rate. It has dimensions of 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.8mm and weighs 188 grams.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It comes with a 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 PPI and offers a 2000000:1 contrast ratio, but misses out on a high refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. It has an aluminum frame and glass build. It comes with re-architected to pack new technologies in a smaller form factor. It has Ceramic Shield that makes 4X better drop performance. It measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm and weighs 162 grams.

Mate 40 vs iPhone 12: Performance

The Mate 40 is powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC, which is based on the 5nm process. It consists of 15.3 billion transistors and is claimed to have 30% more transistors than Apple’s A14 chip. HUAWEI says the phone speed reduces by just 2.5% after 3 years. There is an integrated 5G modem. It comes equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.

The iPhone 12 is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is also built on 5nm process. It features 11.8 billion transistors that offer an increase of over 40% vs A13 processor. Both chipsets have NPU cores as well. The base variant offers 64GB of internal storage. It also supports 5G. It doesn’t come with a charger in the box.

Mate 40 vs iPhone 12: Camera

The HUAWEI Mate 40 sports a 50MP RYYB main camera (f/1.9 aperture), 16MP ultra-wide shooter (f/2.2 aperture), and 8MP 3x telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture, OIS). The trio is arranged in an iPod click-wheel-like camera module. It comes with Audio Focus and Audio Zoom features as well. It supports videos up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, and supports [email protected] slow-motion video. It comes with a 13MP selfie shooter.

The new iPhone sports a dual rear camera setup. There’s a primary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens having an f/2.4 aperture with a 120-degree field of view. The secondary 12MP wide sensor has an f/1.6 aperture with a 26mm focal length. There is a 7 element lens that brings 27% improvement in low light performance. Further, Night Mode expands on all cameras including the ultra-wide and selfie shooter. On the front lies a 12MP sensor.

What is the price?

The Mate 40 will be available in Black, White, Mystic Silver, Vegan Leather Green, and Vegan Leather Yellow color options. It starts at 899 euros for the 8GB + 256GB model.

The iPhone 12 is available in Black, White, Product RED, Green and Blue color options. Its price starts at $799.