HUAWEI has just introduced three new gladiators to the arena of smartphone flagships in the form of the Mate 40 family. The company has launched three new devices – the vanilla HUAWEI Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and the top-of-the-line HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+. There is also a Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate RS, but that is essentially a redesigned HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+ for folks who appreciate the finer things in life and also have deep pockets. Let’s do a detailed analysis of what each device has to offer and how the three HUAWEI Mate 40 series siblings differ from each other:

HUAWEI Mate 40 series: Design

Pick one between vegan leather, glass and ceramic

The HUAWEI Mate 40 and its Pro sibling will offer a choice between two materials for the rear panel – leather and curved glass. The vegan leather option is up for grabs in green and yellow colors, while the one with a glass-made rear panel is offered in black, white, and an eye-catching mystic silver color with gradient finish. The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+, on the other hand, uses ceramic for its rear panel and comes in two shades – ceramic white and ceramic black.

HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro

HUAWEI Mate 40 has a 3.5mm headphone jack y'all!

Another key difference between the standard HUAWEI Mate 40 and its Pro siblings is the display aesthetics. The HUAWEI Mate 40 flaunts a subtly curved display that bends at 68-degrees on the sides, while the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro duo rocks a dramatically curved waterfall display which has an 88-degree curved profile along the sides. Notably, the HUAWEI Mate 40 also retains the 3.5mm headphone, which is something unheard of when it comes to 2020 flagships.

HUAWEI Mate 40 series: Display

HUAWEI Mate 40

HUAWEI Mate 40 rocks a 6.5-inch FHD+ ( 2376 x 1080 Pixels) OLED display and has a circular hole-punch drilled into the top left corner. As for the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and its Plus variant, you get a slightly bigger 6.76-inch FHD+ (2772 x 1344 Pixels) OLED display with a pill-shaped hole-punch on top. The panel on all three phones offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. You’ll also find an in-display fingerprint sensor on the HUAWEI Mate 40 trio.

HUAWEI Mate 40 series: Internals

Kirin 9000E for the standard model, Kirin 9000 for the Pro siblings

The biggest difference between the standard HUAWEI Mate 40 and its Pro sibling is the SoC they use. The HUAWEI Mate 40 comes equipped with the Kirin 9000E chip paired with 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+, on the other hand, rely on the Kirin 9000 silicon ticking alongside up to 12GB of RAM and 256 gigs of onboard storage.

HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+

Now, both the Kirin 9000E and Kirin 9000 are 5nm chips, share the same core architecture – 1x Cortex-A77 (3.13 GHz) + 3x Cortex-A77 (2.54 GHz) + 4x Cortex-A55 (2.05 GHz) – and come with an integrated Balong 5000 5G modem. The key difference is the GPU and NPU on board the chip.

HUAWEI Mate 40 HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+ 6.5-inch OLED display

2376 x 1080 Pixels

90 Hz refresh rate 6.76-inch OLED display

2772 x 1344 Pixels

90 Hz refresh rate 6.76-inch OLED display

2772 x 1344 Pixels

90 Hz refresh rate HUAWEI Kirin 9000E

22-core Mali-G78 GPU HUAWEI Kirin 9000

24-core Mali G78 GPU HUAWEI Kirin 9000

24-core Mali G78 GPU 8GB RAM 8GB RAM 12GB RAM 256GB storage 256GB storage 256GB storage Rear Cameras:

50MP Primary (f/1.9, OIS)

16MP Cine Ultra-Wide (f/2.2)

8MP 3X Telephoto

(f/2.4, OIS)





5X optical zoom

Front Camera:

13MP wide (f/2.4) Rear Cameras:

50MP Primary (f/1.9, OIS)

20MP Cine Ultra-Wide (f/1.8)

12MP 5X Telephoto

(f/2.4, OIS)





7X optical zoom

Front Cameras:

13MP wide (f/2.4)

3D depth sensor Rear Cameras:

50MP Primary (f/1.9, OIS)

20MP Cine Ultra-Wide (f/2.4)

12MP 3X Telephoto

(f/2.4, OIS)

8MP SuperZoom 10X

(f/4.4, OIS)

17X optical zoom

Front Cameras:

13MP wide (f/2.4)

3D depth sensor 4200mAh battery

40W fast charging 4400mAh battery

66W wired fast charging

50W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 4400mAh battery

66W wired fast charging

50W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 3.5mm headphone jack ——– ——– Colors:

Mystic Silver, White, Black,

Green, and Yellow Colors:

Mystic Silver, White, Black,

Green, and Yellow Colors:

Ceramic White

Ceramic Black ( NOTE : This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile)

The Kirin 9000E uses the 22-core version of ARM’s Mali G78 GPU, while the Kirin 9000 uses the 24-core model for some added graphics prowess. Also, the NPU on Kirin 9000E has one small and one big core, while the Kirin 9000’s NPU has two big cores and one small core.

Only the Pro models support 50W wireless charging

Coming to the battery capacity, the HUAWEI Mate 40 packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W wired fast charging. However, it misses out on support for wireless charging. As for the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+, they come equipped with a larger 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, as well as 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging compatibility.

HUAWEI Mate 40 series: Cameras

Imaging capability is where the three new HUAWEI flagships stand on a different pedestal. The 50MP Ultra Vision primary (f/1.9, OIS) camera is shared between all three devices, but that is where the similarities end. The vanilla HUAWEI Mate 40 packs a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP optically stabilized telephoto camera that can deliver 5x optical zoom output.

HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+ offers 17x optical zoom output

The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro uses a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, while the 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+ has a smaller f/2.4 aperture. The 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) 5x periscope telephoto lens on the HUAWEI P40 Pro can deliver 7x optical zoom, while the 8MP 10X (f/4.4) periscope telephoto camera on the HUAWEI P40 Pro+ works in tandem with another 12MP 3X (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens to provide an impressive 17x optical zoom output.

Slo-mo video capture on the HUAWEI Mate 40 is capped at 960fps for 1080p resolution. But the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and its Plus variant will let you shoot ultra slo-mo 3,840fps videos at 720p resolution. All three HUAWEI Mate 40 series devices also feature a laser autofocus sensor and a color temperature sensor at the back as well.

240fps slo-mo and 4K capture by selfie camera

They also share the 13MP Ultra Vision (f/2.4) selfie camera as well, which offers a wide 100-degree field of view. HUAWEI claims that depending on the number of people in a frame, the front camera can automatically adjust the FOV to include more people in the selfie. Both the rear and front camera can record 240fps slo-mo videos at 1080p as well as 4K clips on the HUAWEI Mate 40 trio.

HUAWEI Mate 40 series: Pricing

The HUAWEI Mate 40 will set you back by €899, while the HUAWEI Mate Pro will erase €1,199 from your bank account. Coming to the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+, you’ll have to shell out €1,399 for this beast. Pre-orders for the HUAWEI Mate 40 series go live in November and general availability will also begin later that month. However, market rollout might be staggered depending on where you live.