After the recent launches of OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12, Pixel 5, and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, HUAWEI is all set to unveil its Mate 40 series today, October 22. The flagship smartphone lineup will be unveiled at a virtual event. It is likely to include the vanilla HUAWEI Mate 40, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+. The Huawei Mate 40 series launch event will also be live-streamed. It begins at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET / 5:30 PM IST. You can watch the live stream below:

While HUAWEI phones do not come with Google apps, they still have one of the best hardware designs and cameras. We expect the same from the Mate 40 lineup. The Mate 40 Pro has leaked several times, and we know almost everything about the device. Moreover, it was briefly listed on the Amazon Germany website. According to the listing, the Mate 40 Pro will start at 1,199 euros. It also revealed that the flagship will start shipping on November 9, 2020.

The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.76-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2722 x 1344 pixels. It could have a pill-shaped cutout for housing the front-facing sensors, much like the P40 Pro. The series will be powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset that is tipped to come with a 24-core GPU.

The Kirin 9000 SoC is tipped to feature a 24-core GPU.

The Mate 40 Pro could sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto zoom camera with 5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Mate 40 could pack a triple rear camera setup as well, but there are no details on the lenses yet.

As per the leaks, the Mate 40 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity. It is likely to run Android 10-based EMUI 11 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging via a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port.

Aside from the Mate 40 series, HUAWEI might also launch a Porche Design smartwatch and its FreeBuds Studio wireless headphones. You can read more about what to expect from the event here.