HUAWEI has announced that its next line-up of flagship smartphones – the HUAWEI Mate 40 series – will be unveiled on October 22. So far, the company has not dropped any teasers regarding the Mate 40 series’ design, internal hardware or capabilities, but leaks have given us an idea of what to expect. Starting with the number of phones we can expect, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has certified three HUAWEI Mate 40 series devices carrying the model numbers OCE-AN00, NOH-AN00, and NOP-AN00.

Alleged HUAWEI Mate 40 render (Image: OnLeaks x HandsetExpert)

As per reliable tipster DigitalChatStation (via Weibo), the three aforementioned devices will arrive in the market as HUAWEI Mate 40, HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, and HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+. However, chances are slim for a fourth and more affordable version tentatively called HUAWEI Mate 40 Lite, since HUAWEI didn’t launch a ‘Lite’ model for the HUAWEI Mate 30 series.

108MP camera with 9P lens, a 5nm SoC and 66W fast charging

The same source also claims that the HUAWEI Mate 40 series will also use a 108MP primary camera with a groundbreaking 9P lens. Increasing the number of lens elements will reportedly reduce distortion and degradation in image quality. Another leak suggests that the HUAWEI Mate 40 series will offer support for 66W fast charging as well.

We’ve also seen alleged CAD-based renders of the HUAWEI Mate 40 as well as that of the Mate 40 Pro. The vanilla Mate 40 is shown packing a triple rear camera setup alongside another sensor whose role is yet unclear. The camera setup creates a rather larger circular bump at the back. There is a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the front that houses two selfie cameras, while the display is slightly curved on the sides.

Mate 40 pro On the subway😅 (screenshots from video clip) pic.twitter.com/RQc8DkgAPQ — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) September 25, 2020

Coming to the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, it appears to flaunt a dramatically curved “waterfall” display. And just like the standard HUAWEI Mate 40, the Pro sibling also features dual front cameras sitting in a hole-punch drilled in the top left corner. There are four cameras at the back, one of which has a rectangular lens opening for the periscope-style telephoto camera setup.

Alleged HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro render (Image: OnLeaks x PriceBaba)

The HUAWEI Mate 40 series will be powered (via WinFuture) by the in-house Kirin 9000 SoC that is based on the 5nm process and will reportedly be the world’s first 5nm chipset with an integrated 5G modem. For comparison, Apple’s 5nm-based A14 Bionic chipset doesn’t come with an integrated 5G modem as part of the chip. However, rumors suggest that the aforementioned chipset might be called Kirin 1000 or Kirin 1020, and will deliver a massive 50% performance boost. It might also be the last custom HUAWEI SoC to roll off TSMC’s assembly after fresh sanctions imposed by the US government.