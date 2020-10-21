HUAWEI’s October 22 event is just hours away from going live. And if you’ve been following the news, you must already know that it will be the launch platform for HUAWEI’s new flagship smartphones – the HUAWEI Mate 40 series. If the leaks are to be trusted, we can expect three high-end devices – the vanilla HUAWEI Mate 40, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+. And if past years are anything to go by, a Porsche Design version might also tag along. However, HUAWEI has also confirmed the debut of two other devices – the FreeBuds Studio headphones and the Porsche Design HUAWEI Watch GT2 smartwatch. Here’s everything we know from leaks and official teasers so far:

HUAWEI Mate 40 series

The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro recently appeared in an extensive leak and was also briefly listed on Amazon. A WinFuture report has already given us our first detailed look at the device from all angles, and even shed some light on its internal hardware. Starting with the aesthetics, the phone will feature a familiar curved display with a pill-shaped hole-punch at the top and extremely thin bezels.

Starting with the display, you’ll find a 6.76-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2772×1344 pixels that translates to a pixel density of 456PPI. However, the refresh rate numbers are unclear. Coming to the internals, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro will reportedly draw power from the new octa-core Kirin 9000 SoC. Based on the 5nm process, the Kirin 9000 also brings 5G to the table. It ticks alongside 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage that is non-expandable. Let’s talk about cameras now, as the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is claimed to pack upgraded imaging hardware developed in partnership with Leica. There is a black ring at the back which houses the camera sensors as well as the LED flash.

The primary camera uses an optically stabilized 50MP (f/1.9) sensor that can capture 8K videos. It is assisted by a 20MP (f/18) ultra-wide angle and a 12MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens that supports 5x optical zoom. There is also a color temperature sensor and laser autofocus module at the back as well. On the front, you’ll find a 13MP selfie snapper sitting alongside a 3D camera. The HUAWEI Mate 40 series will also support 65W fast charging, thanks to the SuperCharge power adopter bundled in the retail package. It also supports wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging to juice up accessories such as wireless earbuds. As per a brief Amazon listing, the device will cost €1,199 and will start shipping starting November 9.

A Porsche Design smartwatch too!

A Porsche Design smartwatch too!

So far, we’re yet to come across any leaks surrounding a Porsche Design smartwatch, but HUAWEI has officially confirmed it. As you can glean from the tweet above, the device will be called Porsche Design HUAWEI Watch GT 2. Of course, it will flaunt a premium build and won’t be easy on the wallet either.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio

Following a rather comprehensive leak, HUAWEI also confirmed that it will launch a new audio wearable called HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio. It will be the first pair of over-the-ear headphones from HUAWEI. The leaked images show a premium design, all of which will come at a handsome asking price of approximately €400 (~ $470).

Talking about the features, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio will offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and will reportedly be able to reduce the ambient noise levels by up to 40dB. 40mm drivers handle audio output, while audio processing and connectivity are taken care of by the in-house Kirin A1 chip. Battery life will reportedly be 20 hours, while support for fast charging ensures that you get five hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

The launch event starts at 2:00pm CEST (8:00am ET / 5:30pm IST)

The launch event starts at 2:00pm CEST (8:00am ET / 5:30pm IST) and you can catch it live on the YouTube link below: