HUAWEI is all set to launch its Mate 40 series tomorrow. The company hasn’t released any details regarding the specifications or design of the upcoming smartphones. However, the specs of Mate 40 Pro have already leaked online. Now, Amazon Germany has gone ahead and listed the smartphone on its site. While the listing uses the image of last year’s model, the price and specs mentioned are reported to be that of the Mate 40 Pro.

According to the listing, the Mate 40 Pro will start at 1,199 euros. It also revealed that the flagship will start shipping on November 9, 2020. The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.76-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2722 x 1344 pixels. It could have a pill-shaped cutout for housing the front-facing sensors, much like the P40 Pro.

The series will be powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset that is tipped to come with a 24-core GPU. As per the leaked AnTuTu benchmark, the SoC scored 693K+, almost on-par with the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC. However, it posted better results for graphics performance. Notably, the Mali G78-MP24 GPU is clocked at lower frequencies to distribute the load and keep devices power efficient.

The Mate 40 Pro could sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto zoom camera with 5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Mate 40 could pack a triple rear camera setup as well, but there are no details on the lenses yet.

As per the leaks, the Mate 40 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity. It is likely to run Android 10-based EMUI 11 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging via a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port.