HUAWEI has today lifted the covers from its latest flagship – the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro. The latest HUAWEI offering packs top-of-the-line specs and rocks an eye-catching design with a premium build. The company is retaining the dramatically curved waterfall display aesthetics, which bends at a steep 88-degree angle along the sides and almost wraps around the edges. Impressively, the company has managed to pack a physical power button and volume rocker on the side by slicing some area from the rear panel. Talking about the rear panel, buyers can choose between vegan leather or 3D curved glass with a subtle gradient texture.

90Hz display, 3D face unlock and reverse wireless charging too!

Starting with the display, it uses a 6.76-inch flexible OLED panel that offers a resolution of 2772×1344 pixels, translating to a pixel density of 456ppi. And oh, it offers a 90Hz refresh rate. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, but you get the convenience of 3D face unlock as well. The curved display derives power from a 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging. Plus, the HUAWEI Mate Pro also supports an impressive 50W wireless charging, which is among the fastest implementations of this technology out there. And on top of that, you can also take advantage of the reverse wireless charging feature to juice up accessories such as TWS earbuds.

The HUAWEI flagship definitely looks the part, but it’s more than just eye-candy. The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro comes equipped with the new Kirin 9000 SoC which is based on TSMC’s 5nm process. The in-house SoC has a prime ARM Cortex-A77 core clocked at an impressive 3.13GHz, three ARM Cortex-A77 cores ticking at a slightly lower 2.54GHz frequency, and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.04GHz to handle less-demanding tasks. Graphics are handled by the top-shelf 24-core Mali-G78MP24 GPU. There is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Kirin 9000 also has an integrated 5G modem, and it also brings support for Bluetooth v5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 to the table.

Now, let’s talk about cameras. The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro offers Leica-tuned imaging hardware that is highlighted by an optically stabilized 50MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture. It sits alongside a 20MP (f/1.8) wide-angle snapper and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera with a periscope lens setup. The latter is claimed to deliver a massive 7x optical zoom output. On the front is a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle camera with a 100-degree field of view, accompanied by a 3D ToF sensor.

Both the front and rear cameras can record 240fps slo-mo videos

The selfie camera can automatically adjust its FoV depending upon the number of faces in the frame, which is a neat feature. As far as capabilities go, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro can record 8K videos, and also allows video capture in cinematic 3:2 aspect ratio by both the front and rear cameras. Additionally, the device can also capture 4K videos with real-time HDR processing and 240fps slo-mo videos using both the front and rear cameras. Plus, there are dual stereo speakers on the device that are claimed to deliver a thumping bass.

On the software side, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro runs EMUI 11. It brings a new Eyes on Display (EOD) feature that lets users record a short video and set it as dynamic wallpaper on the lock screen. The gesture controls now also allow sideways motion as well as air tap, in addition to touchless up and down scrolling. The split-screen experience has also received an upgrade, thanks to the new bubble window layout. Also. the Celia voice assistant now supports 5 languages. The in-house Petal search will also be a major experience driver inside EMUI 11.

As for the color options, you can choose from amongst black, white and mystic silver with a glass rear panel, while the vegan leather rear panel will be offered in green and yellow colors. HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is priced at EUR 1,199.