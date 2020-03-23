The HUAWEI P40 and P40 Pro aren’t even official yet, though we’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect, and rumors are starting to pop-up concerning the fall flagship, the Mate 40 Pro.

The renders you see above and below surfaced on Slashleaks, and is accompanied by the description: “render based on Huawei’s patents and schemes”.

We can easily approach this in a dualistic way: either dismiss it as inaccurate/too early, or try to make some sense of it.

The reverse notch is something we’ve seen, as a concept, in the past from various manufacturers. Whether HUAWEI will implement it or not is anyone’s guess, but that’s what these renders suggest.

Other than that, the front of the device has a striking resemblance with the Mate 30 Pro, to the point where our Photoshop alert gets triggered.

The back seems to suggest yet another camera arrangement change, this time around, going from the circle hump to a diamond shape, with the lenses inside no longer in a square arrangement.

While we advise you to be very skeptical about this, just as we are, we’re curious of your opinion on these concept renders.

Source: Slashleaks