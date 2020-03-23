Author
Tags

The HUAWEI P40 and P40 Pro aren’t even official yet, though we’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect, and rumors are starting to pop-up concerning the fall flagship, the Mate 40 Pro.

The renders you see above and below surfaced on Slashleaks, and is accompanied by the description: “render based on Huawei’s patents and schemes”.

We can easily approach this in a dualistic way: either dismiss it as inaccurate/too early, or try to make some sense of it.

The reverse notch is something we’ve seen, as a concept, in the past from various manufacturers. Whether HUAWEI will implement it or not is anyone’s guess, but that’s what these renders suggest.

Other than that, the front of the device has a striking resemblance with the Mate 30 Pro, to the point where our Photoshop alert gets triggered.

The back seems to suggest yet another camera arrangement change, this time around, going from the circle hump to a diamond shape, with the lenses inside no longer in a square arrangement.

While we advise you to be very skeptical about this, just as we are, we’re curious of your opinion on these concept renders.

Source: Slashleaks

You May Also Like

Snapseed is not dead yet as Google rolls out first update since 2018

Snapseed, one of the best image editing apps out there, has landed a new update in a span of two years, a sign that Google is not killing it anytime soon.

iPhone 12 series could feature a ‘world facing’ 3D depth camera

A 3D depth camera on the iPhone 12 could open the doors for more advanced AR applications and much better bokeh effect in photos.
Best gaming phones of 2020

Nubia Red Magic 5G vs Black Shark 3 Pro: The battle of gaming phones

Nubia Red Magic 5G brings an ultra-smooth 144Hz display to the table, while the Black Shark 3 Pro features pop-up shoulder buttons.