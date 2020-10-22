HUAWEI took the virtual stage today to announce its Mate 40 series that consists of the vanilla Mate 40, the Mate 40 Pro and the Mate 40 Pro+. They are4 powered by an all-new Kirin 9000 chipset, which is being claimed to be the “most advanced” SoC. The Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch Flex OLED display with a 2376 x 1080-pixel resolution and 68-degree curved display. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response rate.

It is powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset, which is based on the 5nm process. It consists of 15.3 billion transistors, which is 30% more transistors than Apple’s A14 chip. It has an 8-core CPU and 24 Core Mali-G78 GPU. There are 1 x ARM Cortex-A77 at 3.13GHz, 3 x ARM Cortex-A77 at 2.54GHz and 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 at 2.04GHz. HUAWEI says the phone speed reduces by just 2.5% after 3 years. There is an integrated 5G modem.

The HUAWEI Mate 40 sports a 50MP RYYB main camera, 16MP ultra-wide shooter, and 8MP 3x telephoto lens. The trio is arranged in an iPod click-wheel-like camera module. It comes with Audio Focus and Audio Zoom features as well. On the front lies a 13MP selfie shooter. There is a slow-motion mode on both the rear and front cameras. Plus, there’s a 3.5mm audio jack!

The smartphone packs a 4,200mAh battery and dual stereo speakers.The battery supports 40W wired fast charging. It is IP53 rated. It runs EMUI 11 that comes with a new EOD (Eyes On Display) mode. The smartphone will be made available in Black, White, Mystic Silver, Vegan Leather Green, and Vegan Leather Yellow color options. It starts at 899 euros for the 8GB + 128GB model.