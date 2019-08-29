Android

Huawei Mate 30 will launch without Google license

Contents

Reuters writes that the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 series, to be unveiled next month (September 18 in Munich), will likely launch without official license from Google for Android and its apps. The second, 90-day reprieve, that the company recently received from the United States does not extend to new devices, according to the report, citing unnamed sources within Google.

The Mate 30 cannot be sold with licensed Google apps and services due to the U.S. ban on sales to Huawei — Reuters

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will likely launch with an open source version of Android, the report suggests, even though the company wants to “continue to use the Android OS and ecosystem if the U.S. government allows us to do so”, said Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly. “Otherwise, we will continue to develop our own operating system and ecosystem”, he added, though this doesn’t solve the problem of Google apps, including Maps and the Store, which are key to its success. “Without Google Services, no one will buy the device”, said independent analyst Richard Windsor.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Reuters
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Huawei, Leaks, Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, News, Rumors
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.