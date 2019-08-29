Huawei Mate 30 will launch without Google license

Reuters writes that the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 series, to be unveiled next month (September 18 in Munich), will likely launch without official license from Google for Android and its apps. The second, 90-day reprieve, that the company recently received from the United States does not extend to new devices, according to the report, citing unnamed sources within Google.

The Mate 30 cannot be sold with licensed Google apps and services due to the U.S. ban on sales to Huawei — Reuters

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will likely launch with an open source version of Android, the report suggests, even though the company wants to “continue to use the Android OS and ecosystem if the U.S. government allows us to do so”, said Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly. “Otherwise, we will continue to develop our own operating system and ecosystem”, he added, though this doesn’t solve the problem of Google apps, including Maps and the Store, which are key to its success. “Without Google Services, no one will buy the device”, said independent analyst Richard Windsor.