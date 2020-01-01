It seems that these past months have been great for Huawei. A report explained how they had shipped 7 million Huawei Mate 30 devices during November, and they’ve kept selling enough devices to reach 12 million units shipped, or so they say.

Sina Mobile has been tracking the shipments of the Huawei Mate 30, and it seems that these have reached 12 million. These shipments include all the Mate 30 variants, the Mate 30 Pro, the 5G options, and the Mate 30 RS Porsche design. Considering previous reports, Huawei would’ve shipped 5 million devices during this month, but we don’t know where. We can guess that most of these devices have stayed in China, since the Huawei Mate 30 didn’t launch globally. It launched mid-November in Europe, but the trade ban imposed by the US has really affected the company’s sales. Yes, they have managed to narrow the market share gap with Samsung, and they still expect to ship 230 million this year, but we really don’t think they will take Samsung’s crown. We also know that Huawei will also equip more devices with Harmony OS in 2020, but we just hope this Huawei ban ends soon enough to take advantage of the upcoming Huawei P40 and more devices from this Chinese giant.

Source Android Authority

Via Sina Mobile