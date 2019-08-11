Huawei Mate 30 series reportedly coming on September 19 with Kirin 990

Dr. Wang Chenglu, President of Software Development at Huawei, reportedly shared with Russian publication Hi-Tech that the Mate 30 series will be unveiled in Europe on September 19. Apparently, among the information shared, was also the fact that the phone will be running on the yet unannounced, next-generation Kirin 990 processor.

Due to the current situation with the U.S. ban, the report mentions that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will ship without having Google Services pre-installed. When it comes to the Mate 30 Lite, which is believed to be the international version of the nova 5i Pro, the report suggests that this might be the first Huawei smartphone to run on the company’s own HarmonyOS.