Huawei Mate 30 series bootloader remains locked

As Huawei (and the entire world, really) is thinking of ways to circumvent the U.S. ban and find a backdoor to install Google Play services — which is currently possible on the Mate 30 Pro — there’s a controversy regarding the status of the bootloader on the upcoming, but already announced, Mate 30-series of smartphones. It would have been a partial solution for Huawei to resume unlocking bootloaders, allowing the community to bake custom ROMs with Google support, and for users to flash them onto their devices, unleashing their full potential.

Of course, this would have opened up a completely different and interesting topic of warranty, but, at least for those who understand that unlocking the bootloader would void the warranty, but unlock the potential of the phones, would have been an answer to a difficult question.

We limited [bootloader unlocking] because we wanted to guarantee more security for consumers. But this time we will leave more freedom for the consumers so they can do more customization by themselves. So we are planning to let consumers do that — Richard Yu

The above is what Richard Yu said at a private press conference following the launch event in Munich on September 19. Pocketnow was there, and can confirm the quote, but it looks like the language barrier set down some roadblocks, or Huawei simply changed its mind.

Apparently Huawei followed up on what was said behind closed doors to clarify that the company has “no current plans” to unlock the bootloader of the Mate 30-series smartphones, according to 9to5google. At this particular moment in time, when the devices are not yet available (they will be starting this week in Asia/Pacific, and at later, unspecified dates, in other regions), about the only workaround is to sideload Google Play Services, as it is still permitted for now.