Huawei Mate 30 render brings back Oreo (round) camera arrangement

The rounded camera arrangement rumored for the Huawei Mate 30 series has been a controversial topic ever since it first popped up, with conflicting rumors following it up hinting that it would not happen after all. However, a render surfaced (image above) that allegedly depicts the Huawei Mate 30 (standard, not Pro), reportedly originating from a case maker.

The front of the device shows an all-screen design, save for the notch housing the front-facer and the four hardware components and sensors. The back, however, brings back the round camera arrangement initially rumored, with three lenses on the camera in addition to the LED flash. The back also shows two additional hardware components, which could very well be an IR blaster for infrared focus assist light, and what could end up being a ToF sensor offset away from the main camera system.

The bottom does indeed reveal a 3.5mm headphone jack, next to a microphone, USB Type-C charging port, and the speaker itself, while the top shows off a microphone and the usual Huawei IR blaster for the remote function.

The Mate 30 series should be unveiled sometime in September or October, but it’s still unclear what operating system it will run, due to the U.S. ban which includes Android.