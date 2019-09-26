Huawei Mate 30 Pro sets a new record as it tops DxOMark photo charts

DxOMark announced that it wrapped up the camera review of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and, while in the selfie department there could be some improvements (while still ranking in the top 5), the rear camera got a whopping 131 score, setting a new record and benchmark for competing devices to match.

At an overall DXOMARK Camera score of 121, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the new number one in our smartphone camera ranking. The new record is largely due to a phenomenal Photo score of 131. The Mate 30 Pro delivers excellent results in almost all still image categories, but really shines for texture and noise

With its new high scores, the Mate 30 Pro is pushing the Galaxy Note10+ 5G to the second place, which is then followed by another Huawei flagship, the P30 Pro. There are four Huawei phones and an Honor device in the top 10, with Samsung following with three of its models represented in the list.

You can check out full scores, sample images, and more details at the source link below.