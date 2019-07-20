Huawei Mate 30 Pro screen protector allegedly leaked in full

Last week we’ve seen an alleged Huawei Mate 30 Pro screen protector get leaked, showing off an extremely curved glass on the edges, followed shortly by what was allegedly a picture of a Mate 30 Pro display.

The image you see above was recently posted to Weibo, and it too is allegedly a screen protector for the Mate 30 Pro. However, this time around, we get a complete look top-bottom at what appears to be a rather tall display.

With basically zero side bezels, and an extreme curve on the edges, the protector reveals very small top and bottom bezels. The notch seems to be slightly smaller than the one on the Mate 20 Pro, but, judging by the cutouts for hardware, we can expect the same configuration, camera, and sensors.

The Mate 30 Pro is expected to launch in October, with or without Android, but judging by the frequency of leaks, we’ll surely find out more about the device until then.