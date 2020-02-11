After over five months since its launch, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is finally hitting the shelves in the UK. Huawei has announced that its flagship phone will go on sale starting February 20 in the country, and has already opened registrations for it.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is priced at £899 and will be available exclusively via Carphone Warehouse in UK, likely unlocked, since the company is yet to announce any carrier partnerships. Huawei will reward buyers with a Huawei Watch GT2 and FreeBuds 3 true wireless earbuds.

As expected, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro units up for grabs in the UK will ship without Google Mobile Services (GMS) core, which means no access to Google services like Gmail and Google Maps to name a few.

If you are interested, you can register for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro here.