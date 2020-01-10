Huawei has just introduced its latest 5G flagship into a new market outside of China. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G will be available in the United Arab Emirates.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G is a beast. It’s a great smartphone, maybe one of the best devices today, but unfortunately, it’s not available everywhere, and it’s also limited by not having official access to Google Mobile Services. Whatever the case, Huawei Central has confirmed an official launch event in Dubai, and it will start being available for pre-orders on January 15th. It will also be available in stores starting January 23rd, and it will cost 3,899 AED ($1,061 approximately). Color options include Orange and Emerald Green. The only difference between the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G and the regular 4G version is the chipset, the rest of the internals are the same.

If you were to pre-order the Mate 30 Pro, you would receive tons of gifts that include a SuperCharge Wireless in-car charger, DJI Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal, and some extra VIP services. You can check out our review of this amazing device by following this link.

Source 9to5Google

Via Huawei Central