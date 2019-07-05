Earlier this week we’ve seen an alleged Huawei Mate 30 Pro back panel leaked, and it circular cutout suggested the phone will have a new camera arrangement. That new camera arrangement is being shown on this alleged Mate 30 Pro render you’re seeing above, and you can spot four cameras and an LED flash inside that circle.

We’re seeing Leica branding (as usual), and 5X optical zoom on the system, but we’d advise you to keep skeptical about all of this, since we don’t know whether this image is legit or not. As for the shooters themselves, we’re still waiting on leaks to detail their capabilities, but we anticipate at least a regular shooter, a wide-angle, and a zoom lens.

The Mate 30 Pro, and the regular Mate 30, should be unveiled in September/October. Depending on the ban and the developments, we can expect it to either run Android or Hongmeng OS.