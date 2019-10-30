Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro European launch hinted for mid-November

Huawei announced the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones in September at a special Munich event. The Chinese tech giant amazed everyone with the amount of technology and innovation inside the phones, but, despite revealing pricing in Euro, there were no exact availability details shared for European markets.

The company was trying, most likely, to iron out details with carriers and retailers, given the current status quo which sees Huawei launch its first flagship phone without official Google support.

According to a recent report, citing “well-informed sources based in China”, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro European launch should happen mid-November, possibly November 15. While exact markets weren’t mentioned, the report suggests the countries which are usually wave-one launch markets, including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Great Britain and Switzerland.

The report speculates that the foldable Mate X, which is already available in China, may or may not launch at the same time.

As for the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, pricing, as announced, starts at €799 for the Mate 30, continues at €1,099 for the Mate 30 Pro, and goes up to €1,199 for the Mate 30 Pro 5G.