Huawei Nova 4e, aka Huawei Mate 30 Lite press renders leaked

The Huawei Nova 4 was among the first smartphones to be announced featuring a punch hole. Whether you’re a fan or not of the cutout, it’s a trend, and it’s, for now, one of the only ways smartphone manufacturers can get rid of the bezels or notches. What does the Nova 4 have in common with the Nova 4e? Well, let’s see.

The Huawei Nova 4e is expected to make its debut tomorrow, March 14. It will reportedly feature a 6.15-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2312 resolution, an no notch, no punch hole. Behind the glass there should be a Kirin 710 chip coupled with 4 or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The triple camera on the back will allegedly consist of a 24MP + 8MP + 2MP arrangement, with a 32MP front-facer on the opposite side. A 3,240mAh battery will power everything with 18W wired fast charging support.

Now, onto the interesting bit. The Huawei Nova 4e will likely launch tomorrow in China, but the rest of the world will see it as the Huawei P30 Lite, making its debut on March 26, together with the P30 and the P30 Pro.

The leaked renders show off the color options, which are a good indication of what Huawei is preparing for the rest of the line-up. Pearl White, Magic Night, and Garnet Blue are the expected names of the shades.