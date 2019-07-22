Huawei Mate 30 Lite leak shows off quad-camera, punch-hole display

The Huawei line-up usually consists of three phones: a regular, a Pro, and a Lite. That was the case for the P-s and the Mate-s in the past, and that will likely be the case with the upcoming Mate 30 series. We expect a Huawei Mate 30, a Mate 30 Pro, and a Mate 30 Lite, which is (the latter) allegedly pictured in the images that leaked above and below.

According to this Weibo leak, the Mate 30 Lite will feature a punch-hole display for the front-facer, and a quad-camera setup on the back. Huawei will release this device in China as the Nova 5i Pro, complete with the 6.26-inch display, punch-hole for the selfie shooter, and a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main shooter, a 8MP unit, as well as two 2MP sensors, according to rumors.

Underneath the hood we’ll likely see the new Kirin 810 chip, paired with 6- and 8GB of RAM options, coming in pair with 128- and 256GB of storage. Battery is expected to be rated at 3,900mAh. About the only question left to be answered is, internationally, what OS will it be running? The images at the source link below seem to clearly indicate Android, at least on this prototype unit.