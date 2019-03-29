Huawei Mate 30 already exists and is being tested, coming October

Huawei announced the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro on October 16, and the P30 and P30 Pro on March 26. We can consider both phones as “fresh”, but Huawei is already testing the Mate 30 (and possibly the Mate 30 Pro), according to Product Manager Bruce Lee.

Huawei has been sticking to spring-autumn release cycles for its two flagships, the P and the Mate, and it looks like the Chinese tech-giant is hard at work for the next iteration, which will likely be announced, like last year, in October.

If history is of any indication, the phone will introduce the next-generation Kirin processor, which will be inherited by the P40-line-up in spring of 2020. So far there’s little known about the Mate 30, but we expect rumors to start soon.

Another report, this time around, from DigiTimes, confirms that the P30 is using screens from Korea’s Samsung Display, while the P30 Pro display is being supplied by China’s BOE and LGD. If Huawei sticks to this pattern, we’re likely going to see the same setup for the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.